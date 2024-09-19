Former All White Sam Malcolmson dies

All Whites players training in 1981 (from left) Steve Sumner, Adrian Elrick, Sam Malcolmson, Dave Bright and Ricki Herbert. Photo: ODT Files

Former All White Sam Malcolmson has died, aged 77.

Malcolmson was a member of the 1982 World Cup squad after making his international debut in 1976.

A defender, Malcolmson also netted two goals in his 15 international cap career, having emigrated to Aotearoa from Scotland as a 27-year-old.

Former team-mate Ricki Herbert said it was a sad day for New Zealand football.

Herbert, who went to Spain with Malcolmson and the '82 All Whites, said Sam was an integral member of the team.

"A great character, a super guy. I was just a young fella on the banks of Newmarket Park seeing players like Sam play in the National League and hoping one day I could step on the field and enjoy football at that level as well, so a real trailblazer of football right through to representing New Zealand at the highest level in the biggest competition in the world."

Herbert said Malcolmson's passion for the game was unrivalled.

"He was a super committed guy, he loved the game, was great around the team, heart on the sleeve, loved to wear the fern, loved to be a part of the national team and he brought the enthusiasm, passion and honour to that shirt."

Herbert said Malcolmson was also very successful outside of football, in both business and horse racing.

"He was a tremendous and iconic part of that team that will always be very dear to my heart and was a big part of Sam's life."

Malcolmson was also a founding member of the group Friends of Football, a group dedicated to growing the game for all ages and abilities.

He was also prevalent in media, as a respected voice of football.