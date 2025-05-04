Savea stuns in historic win for Moana Pasifika

Ardie Savea of Moana Pasifika charges forward during today's Super Rugby Pacific match against the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Getty Images

Ardie Savea and his Moana Pasifika men thrust a dagger into the Highlanders’ anaemic playoff hopes in Dunedin this afternoon.

Savea scored a sublime individual try and Moana Pasifika grabbed a late chargedown try to seal a 34-29 win.

It was the first victory in this fixture for the Pacific Islanders, and they rightly celebrated with gusto at the final whistle.

The Highlanders looked morose.

That really was the last-chance saloon, and the horrible truth is they are a good shot now to claim the wooden spoon.

Lock Fabian Holland had another immense game – give him an All Blacks starting jersey now – and flanker TK Howden had by far his best performance for the Highlanders.

Otherwise, few Highlanders walked off with their reputations enhanced, and many must be playing for their futures in the coming weeks.

Moana deserved this, and the peerless Savea deserved to be on the winning side.

There was a distinctly downbeat atmosphere inside Forsyth Barr Stadium for much of the first half but there were snatches of exciting action on the field.

The Highlanders scored early when Moana Pasifika made a questionable decision to attempt a whacky offload inside their own 22m and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens snaffled the turnover.

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens runs in his first try. Photo: Getty Images

Danny Toala burrowed over in response, but the Highlanders regained the lead when Howden carried several men with him and Thomas Umaga-Jensen got his arms free to set Jonah Lowe on his way to the line.

The sharpest decision of the first half belonged to the visitors.

Toala made a split-second decision to stab through a grubber and midfield partner Lalomilo Lalomilo dashed through and dived on the ball.

There was plenty of kicking and some willingness in the physical exchanges, but the first half was otherwise underwhelming.

The Highlanders wasted a couple of attacking lineouts, while Moana Pasifika lacked the finesse to turn energetic attacks into more points.

Moana looked odds-on to score a third try but Highlanders captain Timoci Tavatavanawai ploughed his man over the sideline.

It was less tackle, more flying barge, but it was effective.

There was just time for one more botched Highlanders lineout and a long-range William Havili before halftime was whistled with the visitors ahead by five.

The Highlanders changed hookers at halftime but it had little effect as they predictably lost their first lineout.

The game threatened to turn when Havili was sin-binned for a high shot on Cameron Millar, who was knocked out the last time he played Moana.

Referee Paul Williams issues William Havili of Moana Pasifika a yellow card. Photo: Getty Images

Millar made them pay with a quick penalty.

Then along came Ardie.

Special players do special things, and what Savea conjured out of nothing certainly fit that category.

From a standing start, the genius loose forward toed ahead, out-paced two defenders, shinned ahead, regather and twisted to score one of the great tries seen under the roof.

It is just what he does.

Moana threatened again immediately but Tavatavanawai snuffed another threat with a crucial turnover.

The Highlanders’ lineout started to function a lot better and when they built on that to get into the red zone, replacement halfback Folau Fakatava pulled out an outrageous no-look reverse flick to give Lowe his second try.

That made it 22-22 with 25 minutes to play, and at least there was a boom finish in store for a game that had not hit any great heights.

It more than delivered.

Moana made the first move with a strong lineout drive and quick hands that led to Miracle Faiilagi diving over out wide.

The Highlanders regained the lead from a Jack Taylor try at the bottom of a lineout drive.

The crowd storms the field at Forsyth Barr Stadium after the final whistle. Photo: Max Quinn

Taine Robinson made the conversion but immediately committed a bad error when his slow attempt at a clearing kick was charged down by Melani Matavo, whose try was converted by Patrick Pellegrini.

Down by five with a minute to play, the Highlanders needed their own miracle.

They had a lineout on the Moana 22m as the buzzer sounded, and while they kept the ball alive as long as possible, there was a soft finish when the ball got flung out of bounds.

The Highlanders now have the bye to rest some battered bodies before their season finishes with games against the Hurricanes and Crusaders away and the Chiefs at home.

Super Rugby

The scores

Moana Pasifika 34

Danny Toala, Lalomilo Lalomilo, Ardie Savea, Miracle Faiilagi, Melani Matavo tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 2 con, Patrick Pellegrini con, William Havili pen

Highlanders 29

Jonah Lowe 2, Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens, Jack Taylor tries; Cameron Millar 2 con, pen, Taine Robinson con

Halftime: Moana Pasifika 17-12.