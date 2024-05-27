Kiwi Property posts smaller loss as rental income falls

Kiwi Property sold Northlands mall in 2022. Photo: Supplied

Property investor Kiwi Property has reduced its full-year loss as the value of its investment portfolio fell at a slower pace, while rental income fell following the sale of two shopping centres.

Key numbers for the 12 months ended March compared with a year ago:

Net loss $2.1m vs $227.7m

Revenue $244.7m vs $259.1m

Net rental income $184.9m vs $203.7m

Operating profit $108.2m vs $129.6m

Property devaluation $77.8m vs $352.6m

Full-year dividend 5.7 cents per share

Its net rental income fell 9.2 per cent following the sale of Northlands in Christchurch and Westgate in Auckland but, when adjusted for the sale of properties, Kiwi Property said rental income rose 5.8 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

It said Sylvia Park sales were flat after a sustained period of growth, but remained well ahead of pre-Covid levels.

Sales at The Base Te Awa and LynnMall improved 13.1 and 1.8 percent respectively, following the opening of new stores.

Kiwi Property continued to progress its mixed-use strategy, with its 295 build-to-rent apartment complex at Sylvia Park nearing completion, with two of the three towers finished.

It said the final building would open next week.

It recently announced the sale of Auckland's Vero Centre for $458 million, subject to approval from the Overseas Investment Office.

KiwiProperty said it undertook several cost-cutting initiatives during the year, but the results of the measures would not be seen until the 2025 result.

The company expected to see demand for quality rental accommodation, fuelled by record migration and declining building consents.