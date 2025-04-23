South Island transport company appears to owe millions to creditors

Photo: Matthew Rosenberg/LDR

A second Invercargill-based transport business, belonging to the same businessman, appears to owe creditors several million dollars.

In March, Invercargill-based Dixon Haulage - which worked predominantly for the logging industry - was placed in liquidation for failing to meet its obligations to Inland Revenue, consisting of overdue GST and PAYE together with associated penalties and interest.

In their first report, liquidators Kristal Pihama and Luke Norman, of KPMG, said the company’s director, Owen Dixon, who is also sole shareholder, advised the company ceased trading in 2024 when his associated company, Dixon Transport, was placed in liquidation, and a number of secured creditors took steps to repossess assets used and secured by both companies.

A liquidators report last year showed total liabilities for Dixon Transport were estimated at more than $2.3m.

In the Dixon Haulage report, the liquidators said they were waiting for secured creditors who had elected to repossess assets to provide further updates in relation to the marketing and sale of those assets.

The book value as at March 31, 2024, of total assets was just over $4m, while total liabilities stood at nearly $3.4m.

Mr Dixon is also listed as joint owner and one of two directors of KD Firewood, which was put into liquidation last month owing creditors just over $855,000.

- APL