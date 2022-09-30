$3.5m rebuild under way to resurrect historic Banks Peninsula jetty

Work to rebuild a 148-year-old jetty at Governors Bay has started.

The ambitious project follows a seven-year battle, led by residents, to prevent the historic structure from deteriorating further.

The coastal township is one of the earliest settlements around Lyttelton Harbour - and the jetty has been an iconic feature of the area since 1874.

However, the wooden structure did not fare well in the 2011 earthquake. A post-quake inspection found it was structurally unsafe.

Residents became upset over the inaction shown towards its restoration and rallied together in 2015 to take on the big task of repairing it.

They formed the Governors Bay Jetty Restoration Trust, which then approached Christchurch City Council with a plan to restore the jetty to its full glory.

Trust chair Prue Miller said the restoration project was a challenge.

"It was it was quite difficult because as we were trying to go to tender and negotiate with council late last year at that time when construction costs were just rocketing and each week the costs were changing."

However, the trust's persistence paid off and, after lengthy discussions, the council agreed to pay half the $3.5 million needed to rebuild the jetty.

The 300m jetty is now 148-years-old. Photo: Geoff Sloan

That left the trust to raise $1.75 million. The trust is now halfway to that goal, but still has another $750,000 left to find.

The 300m-long jetty is expected to be completed by about March.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air