Armed police descend on Chch street after assault reported

Armed police responded to an assault call-out in Christchurch overnight and cordoned off part of a Mairehau street.

Police told the New Zealand Herald a person was arrested and “charges are being considered” after the incident on Thursday night.

They were responding to “a report of an assault in Hills Rd”, police said.

The road was temporarily cordoned off but has been fully reopened.

Several people could be seen wearing handcuffs after the incident, the New Zealand Herald reported.