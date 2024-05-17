Mt Hutt introduces $30 shuttle services and car pool priority days

The early morning rush of vehicles trying to get to the base car park before it fills up. PHOTO: FILE

Mt Hutt ski area is introducing subsidised shuttle services from Christchurch and Rolleston and 'car pool priority days' this winter.

The new initiative is being introduced to stop the early morning rush of vehicles as skiers and snowboarders try to make it to the base car park before it fills up.

The ski area is also launching a subsidised shuttle service from Christchurch and Rolleston at 7am and 7.30am respectively, which will cost skiers $30 return.

Snowmaking will start soon on the mountain, which set to open on June 14.

The ski field will signal a priority day 48 hours in advance on its website.

On these days, the access road will open at 6.30am.

Cars will be stopped at temporary inspection lanes at the information booth.

Full vehicles will have priority stickers applied.

Two-door cars will be considered full if they have two or more occupants, while four-door cars will need four or more occupants.

Vehicles without priority stickers arriving at the lower car parks of Rakaia Saddle and Zed Creek will park there, then the occupants will catch a shuttle bus to the base car park.

Vehicles with priority stickers will be allowed to proceed up to the base car park.

‘‘You may choose to park at the information booth car park, arrange to fill your car there (rideshare) and then circle back into our inspection lanes to receive a priority sticker before heading up the access road," Mt Hutt ski area said.

It expects to have 15 to 20 car pool priority days each season.