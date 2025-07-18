Aggravated robbery at Canterbury supermarket

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Canterbury FreshChoice supermarket in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A police spokesperson told The Press officers were called to the Leeston FreshChoice on High St about 4.40am.

"Two men gained entry to the supermarket and assaulted two employees before taking cigarettes," the spokesperson told The Press.

The supermarket was not open to the public at the time. The area was cordoned off so police could examine the scene.

The spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.