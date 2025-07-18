Christchurch Boys' High eye unbeaten finish ahead of premiership playoffs

​

Flanker Jonty Leary makes a break for Christchurch Boys' High. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

The two frontrunners in the Miles Toyota Premiership will finally meet in the last match before the semi-finals.

Competition leaders Christchurch Boys’ High School will travel to Blenheim to take on Marlborough Boys’ College on Saturday knowing the winner will seal top spot.

Both sides have won all eight of their matches, with Boys’ High securing one extra bonus point.

Head coach Pete Chaplin said his team was ready and raring to go after a two-week break for the school holidays.

“The boys are back, switched on and ready to get back into it, which is cool,” he said.

“(Marlborough) have played really well this season so we're looking forward to going up there and having a really good game.”

Chaplin said the break had come at a good time with many of his squad battling illness or injury in the final weeks of term.

He was looking forward to the opportunity for the squad to spend a couple of days on the road together. They drive up to Blenheim tomorrow, stay the night and then play at 11am on Saturday, before heading home that afternoon.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There’s some synergies you can build in your team just being on a bus and spending time together in the lead-up to a game,” Chaplin said.

Boys' High lock Dylan Giles looks to offload. PHOTO: THOMAS BIRD

Both Boys’ High and Marlborough will get a week off after the match, with the top two teams earning byes straight to the semi-finals.

The team third on the table will play the sixth-placed side, with fourth playing fifth in the first round. Currently, those spots are held by St Thomas of Canterbury, Nelson College, Christ’s College, and St Andrew’s College.

Shirley Boys’ High are just outside the playoff spots but know a win over Christ’s College will be enough to see them in, at either their opponents’ or St Andrew’s’ expense.

St Andrew’s visit last-place Rangiora High, while St Bede’s travel to play Nelson College and St Thomas host Selwyn.

The match between Nelson and St Bede’s kicks off at 11am on Saturday. All other games get under way at 2.45pm.

Miles Toyota Premiership points

Chch BHS 40; Marlborough 39; St Thomas 28; Nelson 24; Christ’s 20; St Andrew’s 20; Shirley 18; Selwyn 13; St Bede’s 13; Rangiora 2