Canterbury Christian schools get green light to expand

Rangiora New Life School is gearing for an expansion after the Ministry of Education granted it permission to increase its maximum roll. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Planning has started for new buildings at two Canterbury Christian schools following approval to grow their rolls.

The Ministry of Education has granted permission to Rangiora New Life School and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Rangiora to increase their maximum rolls.

Rangiora New Life School will raise its roll from 470 to 570 students, while St Joseph’s School will increase its roll from 175 to 225 over the next three years.

The two schools have growing waiting lists as more families move to the area and seek a Christian education for their children.

Schools throughout Canterbury have experienced rapid growth over the last decade, as communities struggle to keep up with growing housing developments.

St Joseph’s board of trustees presiding member Emma Dangerfield said it is the first time in 25 years the school has been able to increase its roll, despite the growing population.

"The Catholic Parish of Waimakariri has also seen growth in the number of active members.

"While we are grateful to achieve the maximum roll increase, we are conscious it is unlikely to exceed the demand we have for enrolments."

Dangerfield said the school will build six new classrooms as it takes the opportunity to replace some ageing teaching spaces.

The new classrooms will be built next to the playing field off Percival St, while classrooms on the George Street / Victoria St corner will be decommissioned at a later date.

The school aims to have the work completed next year.

Rangiora New Life School principal Stephen Walters said ground work got under way during the recent school holidays for six new classrooms, a resource room and an extension to the administration block.

"I’m excited. We’re not reliant on ministry funding or oversight, so we just have to meet council regulations.

"We will have it done swiftly by the middle of next year and probably earlier.

"It is very exciting times for us. It is a real blessing to be able to add more space for Christian families in North Canterbury."

Walters said the school has been carrying waiting lists for a number of years.

"It’s always lovely to make the call to those families and offer them a space."

The bulk of the new places will be offered to primary students in the year 1 to 13 school.

But Walters said there are already plans to apply for a further roll increase for the secondary end of the school in three years time.

Students come to Rangiora New Life School from anywhere between the Hurunui and Waimakariri rivers, with 40% travelling to school by bus.

"I encourage people that we’ve got good local schools, but if you are a Christian family we are an option for you," Walters said.

The two schools are special character schools, with elected boards of trustees and operate the same way as state schools, receiving ministry funding for staff and resourcing.

As the ministry does not pay for the buildings, local churches own the buildings and recover the cost through school fees.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.