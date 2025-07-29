New play areas at Lancaster Park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The redevelopment of the park has been going since 2021, with the heritage gates restored and rededicated, new sports grounds and recreational spaces complete, and over 11,000 native trees and shrubs put in the ground.
Construction of the community centre and changing rooms are under way, and now it’s time to start planning the park’s play spaces.
Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool says the play space concept designs aim to remember the rich and beloved history of the park.
“It’s an important place for the people of Christchurch, so we’ve incorporated some of the park’s historical highlights into our plan.”
The play zone designs include historically inspired seating, an interactive story and play wall, an athletics track with historical markers, sport themed play equipment, and a ‘mix and match’ rotating hero column.
The play spaces are planned in four zones around the sports fields:
- Main play space (north-east) – A wide range of play equipment designed for children of all ages
- Multi-use play pathway (east) – A footpath featuring a small scooter and skate track
- Youth zone (south) – a multi-use court with hang-out space and seating, ideal for older kids and teens
- Nature play area (south-west) – Natural play elements like repurposed logs and stumps, native planting, and a weaving pathway