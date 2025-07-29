New play areas at Lancaster Park

The redevelopment of the park has been going since 2021. Photo: CCC

Four new play areas, inspired by Christchurch’s sporting history, are being planned for Lancaster Park.

The redevelopment of the park has been going since 2021, with the heritage gates restored and rededicated, new sports grounds and recreational spaces complete, and over 11,000 native trees and shrubs put in the ground.

Construction of the community centre and changing rooms are under way, and now it’s time to start planning the park’s play spaces.

Christchurch City Council head of parks Rupert Bool says the play space concept designs aim to remember the rich and beloved history of the park.

Image: CCC

“Lancaster Park is home to decades of sporting and major event memories for generations of Cantabrians,” Bool says.

“It’s an important place for the people of Christchurch, so we’ve incorporated some of the park’s historical highlights into our plan.”

The play zone designs include historically inspired seating, an interactive story and play wall, an athletics track with historical markers, sport themed play equipment, and a ‘mix and match’ rotating hero column.

The play spaces are planned in four zones around the sports fields:

Main play space (north-east) – A wide range of play equipment designed for children of all ages

Multi-use play pathway (east) – A footpath featuring a small scooter and skate track

Youth zone (south) – a multi-use court with hang-out space and seating, ideal for older kids and teens

Nature play area (south-west) – Natural play elements like repurposed logs and stumps, native planting, and a weaving pathway