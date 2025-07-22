Fundraising rock concert for Methven Lions

Bulletproof Convertible will play in Methven to fundraise for Methven Lions. PHOTO: FILE

Bulletproof Convertible, a three-piece rock band from Dunedin, is returning to Mid Canterbury for a Dead Rockers Ball to raise funds for the Methven Lions.

Band members Silas Waring, Alex Ramsay and Paul Southworth, known for their high energy performances, will play at Mt Hutt Memorial Hall on July 26.

There will also be raffles, auctions and Kiwi snacks and supper.

Event promoter Simon Vare said the band had performed a free performance at the hall earlier this year supported by Methven teen band, Herding Cats.

It was attended by some members of the Lions who were keen to team up with the band for a community event during winter.

The trio play original songs with a 1950s influence and perform a mix of country, blues sprinkled with a healthy dose of punk rock and their Dead Rockers Ball is a full production show.

The music appealed to all ages, included fairy lights, displays and photo booths, Vare said.

‘‘In some of these small towns we get 18-year-olds, we get 80-year-olds.

‘‘They’re edgy, it’s an edgy show.

‘‘It’s very danceable and fun night.’’

He said the band, which performed the events as a hobby, did around eight a year – a couple north of the Waitaki River.

He said the evening, like an old town hall dance, started with snacks on the tables and was followed by a hot food supper at 9pm with plenty of room for dancing.

‘‘Be comfortable, we are going to rock it hard and have you dancing … we want you to come on the journey with us. You can wear a ball dress or dress as your favourite dead rock star, leather and denim? Or just come as you are … sweet as.’’

He said Bulletproof Convertible were keen to hear from any groups or organisations in Ashburton wanting to benefit from hosting their own Dead Rockers Ball event.

‘‘We would love to set something up in Ashburton,’’ Vare said.