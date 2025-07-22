Prominent South Island businessman found dead in boat

Rick Murrell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The fisherman found dead in a boat on Lake Manapouri is reportedly prominent Southland businessman Rick Murrell.

Police are investigating after a fisherman was found dead and another in a serious condition in a boat on Lake Manapouri on Sunday

Inspector Mike Bowman said police were advised about 7.20pm on Sunday that two experienced fishermen had failed to return from a trip on the lake and had also failed to check in on the radio.

A search operation began, involving marine radios and a local helicopter, Insp Bowman said.

The helicopter crew located the boat with the men on board in Safe Cove about 12.30am, he said.

"One was deceased, and the other was in serious condition and treated at hospital where he is recovering well."

The New Zealand Herald and Stuff reported the dead man was Mr Murrell.

Stuff said Mr Murrell, dealer principal of Southland Kia on Invercargill’s North Rd, was well known in the Southland community, including for his business and volunteer roles.

Bluff Coastguard president Bill Obers told the Otago Daily Times that Mr Murrell, a member of their unit, was a "salt of the earth" kind of person.

"He was just a really likeable guy. Our condolences go out to his family.

"He will be missed by the unit; he put his all into it as he did with everything else."

Insp Bowman said police were investigating the series of events before the pair were discovered.

"Inquiries will be made by police on behalf of the coroner in relation to the deceased, and police’s sincere condolences go out to their family and loved ones."

