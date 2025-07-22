Wheelchair user killed in Ashburton crash named

Police have released the name of a wheelchair user who died after a crash involving a car in Ashburton earlier this month.

He was Trevor Baker, 68, of Ashburton.

Police said at the time they were called to the scene of "a crash involving a car and a person in an electric wheelchair", on Burnett St, about 1pm on Saturday, July 5.

Mr Baker was taken to hospital and died of his injuries on July 9.

Police have been calling for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident, and today said their investigation was ongoing.

"Police extend sympathies to Trevor’s family and friends."