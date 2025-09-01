Christchurch United included in pro football league

Photo: Christchurch United Football Club

Christchurch United have become the South Island’s first professional football club with their inclusion in the upcoming Oceania Pro League.

The inaugural OFC Pro League is an eight-team competition featuring sides from Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands.

A maximum of two teams are allowed from each country.

United were one of four bids from New Zealand. A-League side Auckland FC also won a spot, while the Wellington Phoenix were overlooked.

The Phoenix slammed the omission and have now threatened to take legal action over the decision.

Auckland FC and Christchurch United will be joined by six clubs from six different nations - Australia’s South Melbourne, Fiji’s Bula Boys FC, Papua New Guinea’s Hekari United FC, Solomon Kings FC, Tahiti United FC and Vanuatu FC.

Ryan Edwards. Photo: Supplied

United general manager Ryan Edwards said it was “a bit of an anxious wait” for the announcement on Friday evening.

"We’ve heard from several different sources now that our bid was considered very strong, certainly the next best after Auckland (FC) of all the bids."

The league is scheduled to start in just four months but United, who have previously won the Chatham Cup seven times, have been preparing as if they would get the nod.

“It’s basically creating a whole new operation for the pro team - 23 players, a whole team of staff, travel logistics. It’s at least 30 new people coming to the club,” Edwards said.

He said their budget would likely more than double, from $1.5m to between $2-3m within a year, and $4m in three years.

United have brought in a number of sponsors this year, including Cupra, Heartland Technologies, and United Steel, and is in talks with more.

Edwards said while the club will field a team in the Pro League, they also still aim to have a side in the Southern League.

“We still want to pursue National League as strongly as we currently do.

“Most likely it would be two sets of different players, maybe with some moving between. It just depends on what New Zealand Football mandates for our National League team,” he said.

United has also identified a list of potential players, including current first-team members and talent from other South Island clubs.

“If there is professional football in the South Island, our first preference is South Island players,” Edwards said.

“This team, where possible, should be a clear pathway for South Island people.

“If we go and recruit from outside, it doesn’t offer the same belief and ignition for the younger players.”

The first OFC Professional League season will run from January to May 2026, during the A-League men's season. Each club will play a minimum of 17 matches, with three games at each of their four hubs.

OFC Pro League sides

Auckland FC, Christchurch United, South Melbourne (Australia), Bula Boys FC (Fiji), Hekari United FC (Papua New Guinea), Solomon Kings FC (Solomon Islands), Tahiti United FC (Tahiti) and Vanuatu FC (Vanuatu).