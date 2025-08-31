Southland win Ranfurly Shield for first time since 2011

Fletcher Morgan of Southland celebrates after scoring a try during the NPC/Ranfurly Shield match against Waikato at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton this afternoon. Photo: Getty Images

The Ranfurly Shield is heading back to Southland.

The Stags have claimed the famous Log o' Wood for the first time since 2011 with a stirring 25-10 win over holders Waikato in Hamilton this afternoon.

Conditions were miserable but that did not bother the Stags as they played vastly better wet-weather rugby to shock the favoured Mooloos.

Waikato led 10-8 at halftime but that was with a strong wind behind them.

The home side crumbled in the second half, making dozens of mistakes, while Southland played with admirable control and accuracy.

Among the heroes were midfield back Faletoi Peni and loose forward Sean Withy, both of whom were immense throughout the game.

The Stags' first Ranfurly Shield defence will be against Canterbury next weekend.

Full story in tomorrow's Otago Daily Times.