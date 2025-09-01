Canterbury flower farm fills its biggest-ever Daffodil Day order

Photo: Hadstock Farm / Facebook

A Canterbury flower farm has completed the biggest daffodil order in its history for the Cancer Society.

Friday was Daffodil Day, an annual event aimed to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Society support and research.

Hadstock Farm based in Springston has supplied daffodils for the fundraising event since the 1990s.

This year the farm provided 400,000 individual flowers, 70,000 more than the year prior.

A member of the farm's team, Courtney Chamberlain, told RNZ the flowers were delivered across the South Island and to parts of the lower North Island.

Chamberlain said the Cancer Society was such a great cause and the farm wanted to help where it could.

"The daffodil has always been a symbol of hope; it brings happiness to people and a smile to people's faces."

It had been a good season for growing the flowers this year, she said.

"We had a lot of rain and warm weather, so we found that the daffodils came early which is quite helpful for us to meet our Daffodil Day order."

She said the farm had received great feedback from those who received the flowers.

"People have just been so happy to receive the daffodils. I think they bring a lot of joy."