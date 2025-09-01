Flame of Hope sparks countdown to Special Olympics

The Flame of Hope was lit on Monday morning to mark the 100-day countdown to the Special Olympics in Christchurch.

Athletes and members of the public gathered at the Bridge of Remembrance to watch the torch being lit.

The event marked 100 days until the Special Olympics National Summer Games are held in the city from December 10-14.

The torch was lit by Canterbury Special Olympics athletes and police.

It will now go to Northland, then travel through the country to Southland before returning to Christchurch the week before the games start.

Police will help carry it as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Relay. The relay is the traditional lead-in to all National Summer Games, held every four years, around the world.

"Lighting the Flame of Hope means that the games are just around the corner, so we hope Christchurch is ready for the biggest party of the year," said Special Olympics chief executive Fran Scholey.

The games will feature more than 1200 athletes with an intellectual disability from 42 clubs. They will compete in 10 sports at six venues across the city.

The athletes will be supported by more than 500 coaches and thousands of family members, friends and supporters.

They will be the first to use the brand-new Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre, which will host the swimming and basketball competitions.

The Healthy Athletes Programme, where the athletes undergo health checks, will also be based at Parakiore.

Said Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger: "We can’t wait for all the teams to arrive in our city, and show off our fantastic new sports venues.

"We have been working closely with Special Olympics New Zealand and we are confident this event will be a huge success."

Mauger says the athletes will be using some of the newest sporting facilities in New Zealand that were built after the 2011 earthquake.

"I can’t wait to get along to some of the events and to show what an amazing host city we are," Mauger said.

"It’s been 20 years since we last hosted this event and I’m sure everyone involved will do a wonderful job."

Scholey also encouraged people to get involved in the games and the exciting, unique events planned.

"The National Summer Games are unlike any other event, from the opening ceremony at Wolfbrook Arena on December 10 until the Closing Ceremony Disco, which is the highlight for most athletes, so we hope people will come along to experience unforgettable memories and support our athletes," Scholey said.

Fiona Sawers is responsible for recruiting, training and overseeing the 700-plus volunteers before and during the event.

The Special Olympics New Zealand volunteer manager says the games are an incredibly special event to be a part of.

"Volunteers generously offering their time and energy to help with the running of this event enables our athletes to be supported, so they can feel safe, welcome and able to deliver the best performance of their lives."

The athletes have trained very hard for four years but coming to an unfamiliar environment can create challenges during the games.

"We need local volunteers to help ensure they have a wonderful experience competing, having fun and making new friends."

Anyone interested in volunteering at the Special Olympics National Summer Games can find out more at www.nsg2025.co.nz/volunteer.

Westpac Canterbury is one of the sponsors. Regional board chair Leah McIvor said the team are "thrilled to help it come to life".

"At Westpac, all staff get two volunteer days each year, so we thought the Special Olympics would be a great way to use them as a team," said McIvor.

"It’s a great way to support the community, support the athletes, and a great bonding experience for all of us. We can’t wait."