Agencies team up to offer free dog vaccinations, microchipping

Free parvo vaccinations and microchips for dogs over six-months-old will be offered at the Eastgate Mall car park on Wednesday and Saturday. Photo: CCC

Free vaccinations and microchipping for dogs will be available at a Christchurch mall car park on Wednesday and Saturday.

Dogwatch, Kowhai Vet, Avonside Wainoni Vet Clinic and Christchurch City Council are teaming up to give out free parvo vaccinations and microchips for dogs aged over six months in the Eastgate Mall car park on July 23 and July 26.

Parvovirus is a highly contagious and often fatal disease. It can survive a long time in the environment and can easily spread through direct contact with dogs or infected surfaces.

Dogwatch Adoption Centre manager Rae Rossiter said: "In April we went to rescue an expectant mother who had been abandoned.

"She gave birth and within 24 hours we worked out she had parvo.

"Mum had never had a vaccination so babies never had a chance.

"The mum and all the pups had to be humanely euthanised as they just had no chance of survival.

"That hit us hard as a team. One little vaccination would have changed the outcome for all of those dogs so that’s what prompted us to organise the event."

Each day 100 doses of the vaccination will be available for dog owners needing financial support.

"We wanted to do our bit for the community because we know some people really struggle to provide basic health for their dogs but we also know that having a dog can be a lifesaver," Rossiter said.

"That one story of a little dog brought all the agencies together who are often on the front line of dealing with parvo to try and get ahead of the virus."

The city council is supporting the event by offering free microchipping.

City council animal services manager Lionel Bridger said: "We don’t want to see parvo in the community and dogs unnecessarily getting sick or dying so it’s really important you get them vaccinated.

"We pick up thousands of dogs each year but if they have a microchip, we can easily return it safely home to you avoiding a fee and the stress of having to take them to the Animal Shelter."

Bridger said the clinic will be open from 10am to 4pm for dogs over six-months-old. Bookings are not required, but getting in early is strong recommended.

"You will need to take proof of your address, your vet book or other dog medical records and your dog must be on a leash."