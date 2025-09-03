Police search for stolen car that nearly hit school children

Police are hunting for a stolen red Subaru that nearly hit several school children during a dangerous overtaking incident in Christchurch.

The Subaru, registration WARP9X, was taken from outside a rest home on Papanui Rd on Wednesday morning, police said.

It was reported to have illegally overtaken another vehicle on Travis Rd, nearly hitting several school children outside Shirley Boys' High School.

Chrislynchmedia.com reported the vehicle has also been spotted in the Burnside area and was involved in a petrol station drive-off theft.

Police said inquiries into the theft and other reports were ongoing.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its location should call the police on 105 and use event number P063688330.

-Allied Media