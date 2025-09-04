Lunch with the mayoral candidates

Across the country, local government candidates are chasing the elusive younger voter. Data from the Electoral Commission shows that, as of 30 July 2025, only 57.8% of 18-24 year olds were enrolled to vote in local body elections – the lowest rate of any age bracket. So for Frank Film’s regular lunch with the candidates, journalist and researcher Eva Kershaw, 21, takes a measure of two leading mayoral hopefuls

I met the Christchurch mayoral candidates with few pre-conceptions.

I tried my best to make it that way. As a 21-year-old who grew up in the North Island, I have little knowledge of Canterbury’s local politics, and when asked to attend Frank Film’s lunches with Phil Mauger and Sara Templeton, I preserved my ignorance by keeping prior research to a minimum.

This was not necessarily an effort to remain impartial, but rather because I believe when electing a mayor, what is of equal importance to policy and agenda is character. Instead of finding out whether a candidate leans left or right, and what their “three-year plan” is, I value my first impression of a human being.

I met Phil Mauger first.

Phil Mauger. Photo: Frank Film

He opened the door excitedly – psyched up to be filmed. He didn’t introduce himself but asked how I was as if we were old friends.

In the first few minutes of talking to Mauger, I wrote down the words “jolly”, “jovial”, and “excitable”. His voice was more high-pitched than I’d expected, and lilted by an upwards inflection.

His home in an eastern Christchurch suburb was filled with family photographs. It was impeccably tidy – Mauger described his wife as his “greatest asset” – and I smiled at the pile of grandchildrens’ colouring books and pens next to the dining table.

Mauger cooked chicken wraps for lunch, admitting that in 2022’s ‘lunch with the candidates,’ the meal he served had been pre-prepped for him.

“I’m actually going to cut stuff this time,” he quipped. “They let me play with knives now.”

I met Sara Templeton four days later.

She welcomed us into her central city apartment with warmth, but her nerves were more evident. She would later explain that she’s an introvert at heart, and being in front of a camera doesn’t come naturally to her, but that she was enjoying the campaign more than she’d expected to.

Sara Templeton. Photo: Frank Film

Her living room was filled with art. Plants and books lined her shelves, a map of Christchurch city hung on the wall, and in pride of place next to the window, a framed cover of an American magazine called Governing published in 2001, headlining Christchurch as “the best run city in the world.” She said the cover was a source of motivation; an example of the what the city has been and could be again.

For lunch, Templeton served a grazing platter of bread, cheeses, and relishes made by family members, admitting that she prefers to “assemble” her food, rather than cook it.

Both candidates sat down for questioning after lunch, and both were tense.

We asked them about their visions for the city, their best and worst moments, and how they would like to be remembered. We also threw them yes/no questions on contentious topics (the sale of council assets, cathedral restoration, cycleways) and personal ones (how they get to work, what books they’re currently reading and their favourite place in the city).

Mauger talked about economic growth, opportunity, and progress. Templeton talked about investing in people and addressing issues that aren’t “sexy campaigning stuff,” but “steward of the city kind of stuff, that needs doing.”

Photo: Frank Film

Mauger spoke a lot about getting stuff done, about “pushing projects over the line”, “moving things along”, “pulling the rope in the same direction”. I got the impression of a mayor who wanted to quash the image of a council that didn’t action any plans, and who was determined that his city had finally “risen beyond the disaster identity”. He brought up Te Kaha stadium, the new wastewater treatment plant and the upcoming expansion of the Christchurch Engine Centre, as well as his vision for the soon-to-be redundant Apollo Stadium to be used for housing.

Templeton spoke about her vision for the city. “It’s my kids city, and I want it to be a place for them,” she explained, “not just now, but all the way into the future.” She spoke about fixing water leaks, her work ending library fines, and setting up the Intergenerational Adaptation Fund ensuring future generations aren’t burdened with climate adaptation bills –things she admitted don’t make a lot of money, but make a city worth living in. I noted her sharpness when recounting stats and figures.

Mauger had no answer when asked about the worst moment of his mayoral tenure. “I’ve had some kick downs,” he said, “but I can’t actually recall any.”

In answer to that question, Templeton referenced the SoMo rezoning, to allow more mixed-use development south of Moorhouse Ave, which failed to get over the line after a tied vote in February, and which she plans to re-visit if elected. “It’s too important for the city,” she says. “I can’t let it go.”

When asked what he’d like to be remembered for, Mauger had to be re-directed a few times before he gave an answer about his own character.

“I’d like to be remembered as charismatic and worked with everyone, and listened to everyone's point of view so that we can get the best result possible for the whole city. I’ll do anything for the city,” he said.

Photo: Frank Film

Sara hesitated at the question too, but for a different reason. “You’re not supposed to give yourself any compliments these days, especially here in New Zealand,” she said, “but I’m really motivated, I’m well-read, I’m over my paperwork, and I’m really future-focussed, so that we can make our city a better place now, and for future generations.”

My summaries of the candidates would be similar to their own. Mauger is the typical figure I’d envision as the mayor – confident, friendly, optimistic. He could win the election on charm alone. Templeton impressed me with her passion and intellect. I thought the fact that the spotlight isn’t her natural habitat indicated true dedication to the changes she envisions for the city.

I left the lunches with a renewed appreciation for the importance of casting my vote. As one of the candidates reinforced to me: no councillor wishes to do a bad job, and all are there for the good of the city. Candidates pour blood, sweat and tears into their campaigns. The least we can do is tick a box.

-Frank Film