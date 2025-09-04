Christchurch student admitted to hospital with meningitis after rugby tournament

Photo: Getty Images

A Christchurch high school student has been admitted to hospital with meningococcal meningitis.

Shirley Boys’ High School headmaster Tim Grocott said on Wednesday morning the student was "alert, talking and fine".

He was was taken to hospital on Tuesday morning.

Grocott said Public Health Service staff have either met with close contacts to the case or will be in contact with them to discuss their health.

"The school is following the protocols from the Public Health Service.

"The student is well, and his condition is improving, and our thoughts are with the student and his family as he recovers from the infection," Grocott said.

The student had previously been at a rugby tournament in Dunedin before returning to school, the New Zealand Herald reported.

He stayed and travelled with other students from the school.

The Shirley Boys’ High School student is alert and talking. Photo: Facebook

In an email to parents, Grocott said: "The risk of someone else who attends Shirley Boys’ High School developing the disease is very small, especially as the student’s symptoms only emerged this week and the student has not attended school since Friday 22 August.

"Although further cases of meningococcal disease are unlikely, if your child does develop the symptoms described in the linked website information below, you should take them to your doctor urgently as meningococcal disease can progress rapidly," Grocott said.

Medical officer for the National Public Health Service, Dr Annabel Begg, said all close contacts to the case had been identified and offered antibiotics.

"There is very little risk of meningococcal disease to others, as the infection is only passed on when people have close or prolonged contact," Begg said.

"The National Public Health Service has worked closely with the school and determined there was also no risk of meningococcal disease infection for other students or staff."

Meningococcal meningitis is a severe and potentially deadly bacterial infection of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord, caused by the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis.

Symptoms include fever, headache, and a stiff neck, often appearing quickly and mimicking the flu in its early stages. It can lead to rapid deterioration and requires urgent hospital treatment with antibiotics.

What is meningococcal meningitis?

The bacterium Neisseria meningitidis (meningococcus) infects the meninges, the protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord.

Meningococcal meningitis is a form of meningococcal disease.

How does it spread?

The bacteria spread through close contact with saliva and mucus from an infected person.

This can include intimate kissing, coughing, or sneezing.

It spreads easily in places where people live in close quarters, such as university dorms.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of meningococcal meningitis can appear suddenly and worsen rapidly. Look for:

Sudden fever and headache

Stiff neck

Sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Nausea and vomiting

Mental status changes or confusion

Lethargy, sleepiness, or being hard to wake

A rash of tiny red or purple spots that looks like bruises (petechiae) or flat, discolored patches (purpura)

-Allied Media