Crusaders halfback set to make All Blacks debut

Kyle Preston. Photo: Getty Images

Crusaders halfback Kyle Preston is poised to make his All Blacks debut off the bench against the Springboks at Eden Park on Saturday.

Preston, 25, was initially selected as injury cover for the team, but with the trio of Cam Roigard (foot), Noah Hotham (ankle) and Cortez Ratima (rib) injured, the uncapped halfback has been thrust into the limelight.

He made his Super Rugby Pacific debut this year for the Crusaders, scoring a hat-trick after replacing Hotham early in their opening game against the Hurricanes, and impressed as the red-and-blacks marched to the title.

Preston grew up in Wellington and still plays for the Lions at NPC level, helping them win the competition last year and attracting plenty of eyes despite his lack of Super Rugby experience.

Finlay Christie is set to start in the halfback position. Meanwhile, Emoni Narawa is back in the All Blacks, in a clear sign they are intending to attack and shore up their high ball ability on Saturday night against the Springboks.

Narawa will start on the right wing, with Sevu Reece dropping out of the squad.

Billy Proctor is retained at centre, with Rieko Ioane staying on the left wing.

The tight five selection involved a close race between Tamati Williams and Fletcher Newell, with Newell getting the nod at loosehead prop. Tupou Vaa'i moves back to lock alongside captain Scott Barrett.

The loose forwards see Wallace Sititi starting at number eight, with Simon Parker's size preferred at blindside. That means boom rookie Fabian Holland moves back to the bench to accommodate Vaa'i starting at lock.

Ardie Savea will start his 100th test match at openside.

Beauden Barrett once again is retained at first five, with Will Jordan behind him at fullback and brother Jordie outside at second five.

On the bench, Robertson has gone for Du'Plessis Kirifi as loose forward cover, while Quinn Tupaea and Damian McKenzie unsurprisingly round out the bench.

"Ardie is one of three centurions in the match day 23 to play South Africa, while Kyle Preston is joined by three other players who have debuted for the All Blacks this year," said Scott Robertson.

"As with all of our debutants, we know that Kyle will rise to the challenge in the black jersey. He is a skilful player who has proven his ability to drive a game and make smart decisions in pressure moments."

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names his side at 6pm on Thursday.

All Blacks team to play the Springboks at Eden Park

1. Ethan de Groot, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Scott Barrett (c), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Simon Parker, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Emoni Narawa, 15. Will Jordan

Bench: 16. Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17. Tamaiti Williams, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Fabian Holland, 20. Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21. Kyle Preston, 22. Quinn Tupaea, 23. Damian McKenzie

Unavailable for selection: Patrick Tuipulotu (minor facial fracture), Cortez Ratima (rib fracture), Timoci Tavatavanawai (fractured radius), Cam Roigard (foot stress fracture), Noah Hotham (high ankle sprain)

-Allied Media and RNZ