700 dogs to strut their stuff at national show in Rangiora

Benbridge Beauty and Madness at Arcon, a Whippet, was named Best in Show in 2024 at Fielding. The dog was bred in North Canterbury but is owned by a North Islander. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hundreds of dogs will take to the courts of Rangiora’s MainPower Stadium this month.

The canines will strut their stuff at the National Dog Show, which will feature more than 100 breeds, over four days.

It culminates with the crowning of Best in Show.

Show director Martin Hewitt says it is the first time the show has been held in Rangiora, and the fourth time it has been in the South Island.

It takes on an international flavour with judges coming from Portugal, Canada and two from Estonia.

The tail-wagging spectacular has seen 700 dogs entered. It will run from Thursday, September 25, to Sunday, September 28, and dog lovers are welcome to view the event, which coincides with the first week of the school holidays.

Hewitt says his local Waimakariri Kennel Association, which is hosting the show, has had plenty of logistical planning to deal with at the stadium to protect the flooring, normally reserved for two-legged athletes.

"It is the first time there has been an animal show at the stadium, so it has involved having to carpet the arena where there will be six judging rings.

"There are some satellite rings with other clubs running shows, with the biggest at the Canterbury Association grounds at McLeans Island."

To stop hair flying throughout the stadium, a large marquee is being provided outdoors for dogs to be groomed prior to their classes, and there will be over 20 trade stalls, adding a lot of interest for those attending.

Hewitt says the committee of 10 has also paved the way for those needing accommodation while attending the show.

"We went around all the local camping grounds and motels and asked which ones would allow dogs, as long as they were in trailers," he said.

A lot travel to shows in motorhomes, he said, and will drive into Rangiora for the day to attend the show, which is expected to give the town’s economy a huge boost over the four days.

"It is quite an event for this area, and it is very different.

"It is the face of pedigree dogs, with a lot of people involved being breeders and breeding their own stock.

"There will be imported dogs, but no entries are coming from overseas as it is too difficult to bring dogs into the country."

A highlight of the final day will be the announcement of the winner of the Junior Dog handler, aged 12 to under 20.

Entrants are selected from 10 heats throughout the year, culminating with the final in Rangiora, where the 10 successful young people and their dogs are interviewed and show off their handling skills in the ring.

The winner will receive the prize of representing New Zealand at the Crufts Dog Show in the United Kingdom.