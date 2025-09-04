Banksy artworks coming to Christchurch for the first time

Girl With Balloon by Banksy. Photo: Getty Images

More than 150 original works by the famous street artist, Banksy, are coming to Christchurch for the first time.

The notoriously elusive artist's works will be displayed at Te Pae Convention Centre in a summer exhibition called The Art of Banksy.

The Art of Banksy has already brought his era-defining works to over 1.5 million visitors in 20 cities across the globe.

The exhibition at Te Pae will open on December 17 and run until January 27 next year, excluding public holidays.

It will feature prints, canvases, unique works, and fascinating ephemera, which will offer an extraordinary insight into Banksy’s creative processes.

Seminal artworks, which brought Banksy to international attention, will also be on show.

They include the Girl with Balloon, which will be displayed in four different colour variations, including a rare Gold Edition.

Visitors will also get to see the first Flower Thrower and hear about the origins of the iconic image in an accompanying video interview with Banksy’s former girlfriend, Leonie Laws.

Image: Supplied

The Art of Banksy curator and producer, Michel Boersma, says the team is extremely excited to bring the exhibition to South Island audiences for the first time.

“Following a hugely successful 19-city global tour and two years in London, UK, we’re very excited to bring this larger-than-ever collection to Christchurch," Boersma said.

"For the last nine years, we have been working with collectors in expanding the collection which we are able to display, from 70 in Auckland in 2018 to over 150 authenticated and genuine works, no replicas - the real deal."

Te Pae general manager Ross Steele said it will be a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition.

"This is the chance for art lovers to experience something incredibly unique this summer - whether you are a long-time Banksy fan or interested in the story behind some of the fascinating works - this is an unmissable opportunity to get up close to Banksy artworks.

"We’re thrilled to be able to host this exhibition for our region - it’s a great example of the versatility of our venue, and our focus on providing more opportunities for locals to experience world-class events."