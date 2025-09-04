Firefighters praised for their efforts after dog was run over

Ferg had to be put down after he was injured by a vehicle at a Collins Rd property. Photo: Supplied

The owner of a dog who died after a vehicle reversed into him has praised the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade for their efforts.

Ferg, an old english sheepdog, was stuck under the vehicle after being hit at a Collins Rd property on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and free Ferg.

Unfortunately, Ferg had to be put down due to his injuries.

Owner Barbara Pritchard thanked the brigade for their efforts.

“The guys from the fire department were absolutely brilliant. My god, what a crew, just so caring and fast it blew my mind.”