Christchurch dad designs new helmet for F1 driver Liam Lawson

New Zealand Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has selected a design for a new helmet he will use this year.

A competition was held within New Zealand to design a helmet for the 23-year-old Kiwi and the winner will present it to him at the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Liam Lawson wearing his Red Bull helmet at the Netherlands Grand Prix. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Ebbs. Photo: Red Bull

Nearly 500 entries were received with Ian Ebbs of Christchurch judged the winner by Lawson.

Ebbs' design will be transformed into a race helmet.

"Massive thanks to everyone who sent in a design for this competition," Laswon said.

I went through every single submission and I was blown away with the amount of effort people put into this.

"There were so many awesome entries and picking one hasn't been easy, but Ian's stood out straight away.

"It's bold, full of energy and colour, and encompasses so many things I love about coming home to New Zealand.

"I'm pumped to see it brought to life and even more pumped to wear it on track."

The new helmet design for Liam Lawson. Photo: Supplied / RED BULL

Ebbs said his design was inspired by Lawson's personal journey, as well as his own ideas and input from his children.

"It reflects the New Zealand landscape, golf, Kiwiana and Aotearoa itself, to capture Liam's pride and personality," Ebbs shared.

"I looked back at Liam's helmets to understand how he represents himself on track.

"At first I thought of Lightning McQueen, but I ended up focusing on his new love for golf.

"I settled on pink, blue and white as the main colours, since Liam often uses them on his helmets.

The helmet design was a family affair. Photo: Red Bull

"I started picturing a kiwi bird in a pink backwards cap driving a golf cart.

"I wanted a fun, cartoon-like style, that evolved into something more layered, with elements like ferns, rolling hills, clouds, kiwi fruit and the shape of New Zealand."

Ebbs will travel to Singapore with his son to present the helmet to Lawson.

Lawson's current helmet design is predominantly pink and includes a silver fern.