'Living in la-la-land': Mayoral debate heats up over 0% rates rise promise

Waimakariri mayoral candidates Dan Gordon (left) and Paul Williams combine forces to draw the raffle at the end of a GreyPower meeting at the Rangiora RSA, where the pair squared off in a debate. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Local government election candidates promising a 0% rates rise are "living in la-la-land", says Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon.

Speaking at a mayoral debate run by GreyPower North Canterbury on Tuesday, Mr Gordon took aim at his opponent, councillor Paul Williams, who promised a 0% rate rises for the 2027/28 financial year.

‘‘Zero rating is just a fallacy unless you cut services,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘Will libraries close? Will hours be reduced? Will swimming pools have lifeguards cut?

‘‘Debt allows us to spread the cost out over 25 years and we are told we are one of the best councils in the country for managing our debt.

‘‘We will continually look at how we can make savings, but any candidate who says they will have zero rates is living in la la land.’’

Mr Williams had earlier criticised the council’s debt, which sits at $220m and is projected to grow to $324m over the next six years in the 2024/34 Long Term Plan.

‘‘The first job for a council is live within its means,’’ he said.

‘‘We need to act immediately to stop the debt getting out of control.’’

He said the interest payments alone on $324m would be around $1.5m a month ($50,000 a day).

To help pay down debt, Mr Williams said he would review the council’s property portfolio and sell off any property which did not ‘‘fulfill a clear purpose’’.

He singled out an 85ha property on Lineside Rd, purchased by the district council in 2023 for $2.6m to restore as a natural wetland, which he referred to as a ‘‘duck pond’’.

All male team: 'We all have wives'

Mr Williams is standing as part of a team of six male council candidates, known as Standing Together for Waimakariri, while Mr Gordon is standing as an independent.

An audience member asked why there were no women on his team.

Mr Williams said they had tried to ‘‘get women on board’’, but they didn’t have the right skill set, experience or the time.

‘‘But we all have wives,’’ he said.

Mr Gordon said he had led a council of men and women with a range of skill sets for the last six years.

‘‘We all bring our skill sets and Paul has been a part of that over nine years.

‘‘On councils where there is party politics there is dysfunction, whereas we come together and talk about what’s in the best interest of our district.’’

At present the council is paying about $30,000 a day on interest, which equates to $1 a day across 30,000 ratepayers.

The Long Term Plan predicts debt will rise from its present level of 134% of debt to revenue, to 172% in the 2028/29 financial year, before returning to 134% by 2034.

Councils' debt-to-revenue ratios are monitored by the Local Government Funding Agency, with limits on borrowing.

The Waimakariri District Council receives an annual credit rating from an international rating agency and is advised by Bancorp Treasury. The latest credit rating is AA- with a stable outlook.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.