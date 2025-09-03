Health scare leads to exciting new business

Eloise Adorian has opened a gluten-free food caravan in Rangiora, catering to those suffering from Coeliac. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Three years ago, Canterbury pastry chef Eloise Adorian finally discovered what was making her sick all the time.

The Loburn resident found she was one of possibly 100,000 people in NZ suffering from coeliac disease.

Coeliac disease (pronounced see-lee-ak) is a permanent intestinal reaction to dietary gluten.

For the 29-year-old pastry chef, it meant a big change in her eating habits and the start of an exciting new business opportunity in Rangiora.

‘‘I love pastries, breads, cakes and cookies, but now that I am coeliac, I had to find another way to cook them so that I and everyone else can enjoy them again.’’

Coeliac disease is manageable with a lifelong change of diet.

By specifically removing the cause of the disease, gluten, this treatment generally means that the majority of symptoms are eased.

Eloise Adorian's gluten-free food caravan in Rangiora. Photo: Supplied

Eloise had trained as a pastry chef in Auckland before returning home to work in North Canterbury.

Not one to sit down and let it all overwhelm her, Eloise turned her focus to finding recipes that didn’t include gluten in their ingredients.

‘‘With the help of friends, family and a whole lot of cookbooks, I worked out what recipes worked and those I needed to learn about.’’

She formulated a plan to set up a niche food caravan, catering to those like her who are gluten intolerant.”

‘‘It’s a forgotten market, and yet so many people out there suffer the symptoms.’’

With the help of her supportive husband, Tom, she rented a food caravan and set up shop at The Delicious Market (behind the Rangiora Vet Centre), Lehmans Rd, on the outskirts of Rangiora, and called her caravan: 'Just as Good Baked'.

‘‘It’s only the sixth week I’ve been here, and the response is overwhelming,’’ she says.

Using social media and word of mouth, she has established a regular client base which continues to expand daily.

‘‘I have reached out to many sufferers, and they come from all over the district to buy my cookies, cakes, pastries and have a chat.

‘‘Plus, many others have called in and discovered a love for GF food.

‘‘I love helping people find ways to enjoy their love of food again despite this disease.’’

She says her food caravan and the others at The Delicious Market site are open most workdays, rain or shine.

‘‘Last week's strong winds and cold rains were one of the few times we lowered the shutters here because it was too rough, but we are always here,’’ she says.