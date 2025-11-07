Canterbury birdsong project humming along

Volunteers working on the cleanup and clearing of the site of the Garden of Harmony extension in Methven ahead of planting in April. Photo: Supplied / LDR

A community vision to bring the birds back to Methven is taking root.

The existing Garden of Harmony is being expanded to include the once-neglected, almost two-hectare council reserve behind.

Trust spokesperson Mac McElwain said the long-term goal is to create a thriving natural and cultural space, and bring native birds and their birdsong back to Methven.

The land has been leased to the Methven Community Board for 35 years, and the Birdsong Trust will operate it under a memorandum of understanding.

McElwain said the preparations are underway to ensure things are ready for stage one planting in April, which will be a key milestone.

"We are in the making a mess stage at the moment."

McElwain said the Trust is hoping to honour the vision of the original Garden of Harmony while adapting it for new generations.

A volunteer team has been clearing the site which has included the removal of exotic trees, old fences, and rubbish, spraying the stage one area, he said.

The trees they have been removed will be donated to the Methven Fire Brigade to sell as firewood, and any trees they don't take will be used for mulch for the new planting.

The site will be replanted with natives, which will start in April, he said.

McElwain said the Trust have developed a terrific relationship with Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, which has gifted the name Ka koroti a te manu, which means 'the chattering of the birds', and its nursery will be a major source of native plants.

The Trust is halfway to its fundraising target to deliver stage one, having raised $17,000, with $12,500 tagged for planting.

McElwain said stage one also includes establishing a grass area around the historic RDR Pipe Shedwhich will act as a centrepiece, and the site is also set to receive an old turbine from the Highbank power station.

Council community and open spaces general manager Toni Durham said that prior to the birdsong project being established, the council had already agreed to fund a public access path to the pipe shed.

"In accordance with this purpose, $16k has been made available to the Birdsong Trust for the construction of pedestrian paths as per the approved concept plan," Durham said.

The Trust has a team of around 80 volunteers to call on for the work, with a crucial aspect of the project being ensuring ongoing, long-term community engagement and involvement, McElwain said.

"Unless we can involve the community, it will fizzle out in the future."

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.