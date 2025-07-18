Canterbury mum angry over playground fence 'overreaction'

Amanda Burrows says the installation of the fence as a safety barrier between the Proctor Park playground and swales is "a complete overreaction" from the Ashburton District Council. Photo: LDR/Jonathan Leask

A Tinwald mother says the almost $10,000 fence built between a stormwater pond and playground is an overreaction by council staff.

Ashburton district Council installed the fence this month after fears were raised about a child drowning due to the playground being built so close to drainage ponds.

Mother of two Amanda Burrows, who lives opposite Proctor Park, said the new fence is "a complete overreaction".

Local residents are unsure about what the fence will stop, she said.

"We don't see the point of it," Burrows said.

"I can see the logic to some degree, but it feels like a waste of resources that could have been invested in other safety issues around town."

Burrows said the situation "feels like PC gone wrong".

"I get wanting to protect our children, but it feels like a world gone mad ... will we start fencing off trees to stop kids climbing them in case they fall out?"

The council agreed to install the fence in response to concerns about the drowning risk of the swales, which are grassy areas used to manage stormwater run-off.

It followed drainage issues at the swales, which required a pump to remove the water after heavy rain.

Peter King raised the alarm, saying he felt that a child could drown because the playground was built just metres from stormwater drainage.

Councillors discussed the issue at the three waters committee on June 25, where it was acknowledged King wasn't the first to raise concerns.

Mayor Neil Brown and councillor Carolyn Cameron both recalled a site visit before the new playground was built when the location next to the swales was questioned.

At the committee meeting, it was agreed to build the fence as an immediate solution to reduce the drowning risk.

However, some of the neighbours of the park don't see the same level of risk.

Burrows said the playground is rarely used by younger children.

"It's more of a teen playground.

"There isn't a lot there for the younger age children that would be at risk of drowning when the swales have water in them."

As a teacher, Burrows said she understood the need to mitigate risks, but it would be easier and cheaper to extend the existing garden at the edge of the playground

"They just needed to extend that out, and it would look far nicer than what they have done."

Council infrastructure and open spaces manager Neil McCann said the permanent fence installation cost $9500.

The existing garden wouldn't be extended as the money has already been spent on the fence.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.