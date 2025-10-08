Wednesday, 8 October 2025

Person critically injured after SH1 crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    One person was critically injured in a crash that has blocked State Highway 1 in North Canterbury this morning.

    The single-vehicle crash at Domett was reported about 10am between Darrochs and Ethelton Rds.

    A police spokesperson said one person is reported to have critical injuries and will be flown to hospital.

    The serious crash unit has been notified and diversions are in place.

    North-bound traffic is being diverted along State Highway 7, from Waipara, while south-bound traffic is being diverted along Leader Rd East at Parnassus.

    Motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.