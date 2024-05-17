Heavy snow on way for parts of South Island

A slow-moving front is set to bring heavy snow to road level for parts of the South and Canterbury this weekend - and motorists are advised to get where they want to sooner rather than later.



Affected areas will be the Milford Road (State Highway 94) and Southland over Otago into South Canterbury and the Southern Lakes area this weekend, NZ Transport Agency/ Waka Kotahi advised today.

MetService this afternoon issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, south of the Rangitata River from 3pm tomorrow until noon on Sunday. Heavy snow was possible above 500 metres where amounts may approach, or even exceed, warning criteria.

Heavy snow may also affect the Southern Lakes area and Central Otago, north of Alexandra for 24 hours from 6am tomorrow. Heavy snowfall was possible above 600 metres where amounts may approach, or even exceed, warning criteria.

The change will come from the deep south about 7am tomorrow, with snow expected to road level at the southern end of the Milford Road in Southland.

“The front may stall for a time,” MetService warned, which could result in heavy snow in some places, including alpine passes.

A road snowfall warning has been issued for Porters Pass on SH73, west of Springfield, which could get up to 3cm of snow.

The Lindis Pass (SH8) linking Otago and Canterbury between Cromwell and Omarama could get 10cm to 20cm from noon tomorrow through to early on Sunday morning.

Road users are warned to take care on snowy roads in the South over the weekend. Photo: ODT files

NZTA’s Southland and Otago journey manager Nicole Felts advised people driving along these routes to be prepared for snow, drive to the conditions and check the NZTA traffic and travel maps and MetService updates before setting off.

The front was forecast to move across north and north-west Southland from early on Saturday before clearing from the south about midday.

State Highway 94 Gore/Mossburn to Te Anau, the Milford Road, and SH6 Invercargill to Queenstown, could get 2cm to 3cm of snow to 400 metres. Between Athol and Kingston, up to 9cm of snow could settle.

People should also watch for ice early on Sunday, Miss Felts said.

Anyone driving these routes, as well as Burkes Pass, the entrance to the Mackenzie District, around Lake Tekapo and Twizel and SH80 the highway into Mt Cook/ Aoraki should be prepared, NZTA said.

People should expect disruptions during this time and if they can avoid travelling overnight on Saturday in these areas, that would be wise.

“Get to where you are going early, rather than later,” Miss Felts said.

This morning, freezing overnight temperatures brought icy conditions to much of Central Otago. A spokeswoman for Fulton Hogan said temperatures dropped to as low as -8degC, causing icy spots on roads, particularly in shaded areas and on bridge decks.

There may be possible sleet in the hill suburbs of Dunedin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weekend is shaping up a good one for indoor activities across the South Island.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the front would also bring rain and strong northwest winds. There was a possibility the rainfall amounts could reach warning criteria in Southland, Fiordland and the ranges of the Westland District.

Severe northwest gales were possible in the Canterbury high country.

The cold front was expected to weaken later on Sunday.

Alpine road snowfall warnings



Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 10 hours from 9pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday

Forecast: 1cm to 3cm of snow could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 800 metres.



Haast Pass (SH6)

Valid: 30 hours from 12am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Forecast: 3cm to 5cm of snow could accumulate on the road.



Lindis Pass (SH8)

Valid: 22 hours from 12pm on Saturday until 10am on Sunday

Forecast: 10cm to 20cm of snow could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 300 metres.



Crown Range Road - linking Queenstown and Wanaka

Valid: 9 hours from 8am until 5pm on Saturday

Forecast: 2cm to 4cm of snow (possibly more) could accumulate near the summit with lesser amounts to 400 metres.



Milford Road (SH94)

Valid: From 7am until 1pm on Saturday

Forecast: 3cm to 5cm of snow (possibly more) could accumulate above 700 metres, with lesser amounts to 400 metres.

Tips for driving in icy or light snow conditions

• Drive slower than normal

• Slow ahead of bridge decks and shaded parts of the highway where it can be slippery with black ice a possibility.

• Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that can cause you to skid

• Gritted roads will help give traction but also require a slower speed

• Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill

• Double the two second following rule at least - it takes longer to stop on ice

• If it is foggy, drive with your lights dipped

• Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

- Source: NZTA/Waka Kotahi

- ODT Online