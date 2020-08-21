Canterbury DHB woes: 'Somebody needs to come to their senses'

Staff from Christchurch Hospital make their feelings clear outside the CDHB offices. Photo: RNZ / Katie Todd

A Christchurch doctor is calling on the Health Minister to intervene in the face of an exodus of senior managers, a huge deficit and fears of large cuts to staff and services in Canterbury.

Canterbury DHB is in the red to the tune of $180 million and its board and senior management can't agree about what should be done about it.

The Canterbury medical community's frustration with its health chiefs reached a boiling point yesterday, with a protest outside the board's offices, an open letter and two more resignations on the DHB's executive team, including nursing director Mary Gordon.

Chief of medicine at Christchurch Hospital David Smyth believes executives at the DHB have been under impossible levels of pressure over finances.

He told Morning Report that he wanted Health Minister Chris Hipkins to hear directly from staff like him what the possible impact of cuts could be: "I'd love him to come and talk to the clinical leaders and hear our concerns; listen to us and just reassure us how this flagship health system can continue."

Smyth said with at least $56 million needing to be cut from the annual budget, it was impossible to see how this could be done without cuts to services and staff.

"We think such a big cut will lead to reduction in services and reduced outcomes - not only for the people of Canterbury but for the whole of the South Island as well."

Smyth said senior managers are quitting because they have been under impossible pressure to achieve the budget cuts. The DHB has had to deal with the earthquakes, the mosque attacks and the Whakaari/White Island eruption and the legacy that had been built up was being dismantled.

The board chair, Sir John Hansen, has told The Press newspaper today that savings are possible without making cuts. Smyth said he and other clinical leaders would like to hear him explain how because they could not see it.

He said staff knew the DHB had to be fiscally prudent but the deficit in Canterbury was due to the earthquakes and the fact that the new Hagley building was being completed three years late. This has meant clinical services have been outsourced to private facilities with extra costs incurred.

"In fact, the DHB gave a heads-up to the Ministry [of Health] that if Hagley was to come in three years late this deficit was to be anticipated so it's not a surprise and in fact we provide very good care. We remain within our operating budget."

He said the senior managers who had quit were being snapped up by other health bodies which was tragic for Canterbury.

"Somebody needs to come to their senses and see that it's not just the financial bottom line that's important - it's the delivery of health services and maybe cut Christchurch a little bit of slack given what they've been through over the last 10 years."

Smyth said the region was losing a lot of health talent who had navigated the region through tragedies and disasters and it was now in the midst of the pandemic.

"At least half the people admitted to Christchurch Hospital would still have to be in antiquated, very poorly designed facilities and we are not really that geared up to deal with many patients with Covid."