Canterbury Lotto player wins $333k

A lucky Ashburton Lotto player has won $333,333 in Wednesday night's Lotto draw, while someone from Christchurch claimed $26,887.

Three players from Ashburton, Takanini, and Tauranga will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto first division.

The winning tickets were sold at Conifer Grove Dairy in Takanini and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Ashburton.

A player who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall was among nine Kiwis who each won $26,887 in Wednesday night’s draw.

One of the second division winners also struck Powerball Second Division, boosting their total prize to $43,167. That winning ticket was sold at New World Gardens in Dunedin.

The winning second division tickets were sold at:

Kwiki Mart Kelston, Auckland

MyLotto (two tickets), Auckland

Relay Wellington Airport, Wellington

Halo Lotto & Convenience, Lower Hutt

Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch

Ashburton New World, Ashburton

New World Gardens (also Powerball), Dunedin

MyLotto, Invercargill City

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.