Canterbury Lotto player wins $333k

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A lucky Ashburton Lotto player has won $333,333 in Wednesday night's Lotto draw, while someone from Christchurch claimed $26,887.
Three players from Ashburton, Takanini, and Tauranga will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto first division.
The winning tickets were sold at Conifer Grove Dairy in Takanini and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Ashburton.
A player who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall was among nine Kiwis who each won $26,887 in Wednesday night’s draw.
One of the second division winners also struck Powerball Second Division, boosting their total prize to $43,167. That winning ticket was sold at New World Gardens in Dunedin.
The winning second division tickets were sold at:
- Kwiki Mart Kelston, Auckland
- MyLotto (two tickets), Auckland
- Relay Wellington Airport, Wellington
- Halo Lotto & Convenience, Lower Hutt
- Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch
- Ashburton New World, Ashburton
- New World Gardens (also Powerball), Dunedin
- MyLotto, Invercargill City
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.