Thursday, 10 April 2025

Canterbury Lotto player wins $333k

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    A lucky Ashburton Lotto player has won $333,333 in Wednesday night's Lotto draw, while someone from Christchurch claimed $26,887.

    Three players from Ashburton, Takanini, and Tauranga will be jumping for joy after each winning $333,333 with Lotto first division.

    The winning tickets were sold at Conifer Grove Dairy in Takanini and on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Ashburton.

    A player who bought their ticket from Hornby Mall was among nine Kiwis who each won $26,887 in Wednesday night’s draw.

    One of the second division winners also struck Powerball Second Division, boosting their total prize to $43,167. That winning ticket was sold at New World Gardens in Dunedin.

    The winning second division tickets were sold at:

    • Kwiki Mart Kelston, Auckland
    • MyLotto (two tickets), Auckland
    • Relay Wellington Airport, Wellington
    • Halo Lotto & Convenience, Lower Hutt
    • Hornby Mall Lotto, Christchurch
    • Ashburton New World, Ashburton
    • New World Gardens (also Powerball), Dunedin
    • MyLotto, Invercargill City

    Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million.

    Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.