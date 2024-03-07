Changes to Christchurch City Council leadership team

Photo: Newsline

Christchurch City Council has expanded its team of senior managers.

Mary Richardson. Photo: Newsline

Council interim chief executive Mary Richardson on Thursday said the new members of its executive leadership team (ELT) will increase the group structure from four to five groups.

"This will spread the workload across a larger ELT group, with a wider skillset and range of functions and will help ensure that ELT members are more visible and accessible to staff," said Richardson.

"Bede Carran will be our new general manager of finance, risk and performance/CFO. As a former chief executive of the Timaru and Waimate district councils and group manager corporate services Southland District Council, he brings a wealth of experience as a local government leader."

Carran has also worked as a chartered accountant in the public and private sectors and has been admitted as a barrister and solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand.

Richardson said he has also published work in both these fields.

"We are very fortunate to have someone of Bede’s calibre join our Team," said Richardson.

Council interim general manager infrastructure, planning and regulatory services Jane Parfitt has agreed to stay on until the new chief executive is in place, Richardson said.

Parfitt's new title will be general manager city infrastructure.

Said Richardson: "I’m delighted that Jane will stay on through the transition period.

"She has worked in local government for over 30 years, including 12 years at Christchurch City Council where she headed up the city environment area, before taking on role of acting chief executive."

Parfitt has previously held senior roles in the Waimakariri District Council, Southland District Council, Invercargill City Council and Kaikoura District Council as well as in the health and community sectors.

Said Richardson: "I feel very grateful to have her safe pair of hands around the leadership table."

John Higgins - who is currently council's head of planning and consents - has been appointed to the new role of general manager strategy, planning and regulatory services.

Said Richardson: "John has worked at the council for over 20 years, and I’m delighted that he will be joining the ELT."

Higgins is a qualified urban and regional planner, with experience in various planning and consenting functions.

"He is well respected by staff and elected members," Richardson said.

Andrew Rutledge will continue in the role of general manager citizens and community through the transition period.

"Andrew has a long career in parks, recreation and events nationally and internationally within the local government and commercial environments," said Richardson.

"He has led the parks unit at the council for the last 10 years.

"Andrew has a strong focus working in partnership with the community and I have every confidence that he will bring passion and experience to the leadership team."

Lynn McClelland, who is currently the assistant chief executive strategic policy and performance, has been confirmed as general manager corporate services.

McClelland joined the council three years ago after holding executive roles in tertiary education, as well as the not-for-profit, financial services and energy sectors.

"These appointments bring a team of experienced people together, all with a commitment to serving the people of Christchurch and Banks Peninsula," said Richardson.

"It will provide stability and certainty while the new chief executive is appointed and transitions into the council.

"Most staff will not be directly affected by these decisions and there is no job loss resulting from the decisions.

"I wanted to minimise the impact on the leaders and staff in our organisation who have made a significant commitment to the council over a number of years, and on whose goodwill and commitment we rely."

The executive leadership team:

Interim chief executive – Mary Richardson

General manager finance, risk and performance/CFO – Bede Carran

General manager city infrastructure – Jane Parfitt

General manager corporate service – Lynn McClelland

General manager strategy, planning and regulatory services – John Higgins

General manager citizens and community – Andrew Rutledge

As well as the interim chief executive and the general managers, the executive leadership team will include: