Chch lawyer dies while mountain climbing

Lee Lee Heah. Photo: Instagram

Well-known Christchurch lawyer Lee Lee Heah has died while mountain climbing in Australia.

The 69-year-old fell to her death on Tuesday at Mt Arapiles, Victoria, about 350km north-west of Melbourne, Australia's ABC reported.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 3.30pm.

Fellow climber Zorba Parer told the ABC he heard a cry and went to help.

Lee Lee Heah heli-boarding at Black Peak in Wanaka. Photo: Instagram

He free-climbed 80m without a harness and rope and was the first person to reach Heah, the ABC reported.

Parer said it took him 20 minutes to reach Heah’s body. The climbers gave her CPR until paramedics arrived.

Heah’s death has been referred to the Victoria coroner.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Heah, who was admitted to the bar in 1986.

One post said she died “doing what she loves”.

“She was lead climbing in the Arapiles just out of Melbourne.

"Such devastating news. She loved life, she loved her friends and family and was the best friend ever," the poster wrote.

Another post said Heah was a “fierce lover of life and adventure”.

“What a beautiful inspiring soul. I will miss your infectious laugh and your fabulous sense of humour.”

Criminal Bar Association Canterbury branch president Nicola Hansen told Stuff Heah made a big contribution to the profession and helped many young lawyers.

“Lee Lee was a fierce advocate, utterly unflappable in court, and represented her clients with unwavering determination,” Hansen told Stuff.

“Her adventures outside the courtroom were legendary and awe-inspiring - a true testament to her bravery and indomitable spirit.

"Lee Lee was a much loved member of the criminal bar and her loss will be felt immensely.”

- APL