Multiple injuries after Christchurch house fire

    Ten people were treated by paramedics after a fire on Warrington St, Mairehau, Christchurch....
    At least 10 people have been treated by paramedics following a house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

    Fire crews were called to a two-storey property on Warrington Street shortly after 8am this morning.

    Three people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.

    Three people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital. Photo: RNZ
    Seven people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

    Fire and Emergency is not treating the fire as suspicious.

