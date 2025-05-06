Multiple injuries after Christchurch house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
At least 10 people have been treated by paramedics following a house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.
Fire crews were called to a two-storey property on Warrington Street shortly after 8am this morning.
Three people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.
Seven people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.
Fire and Emergency is not treating the fire as suspicious.