Multiple injuries after Christchurch house fire

Ten people were treated by paramedics after a fire on Warrington St, Mairehau, Christchurch. Photo: RNZ

At least 10 people have been treated by paramedics following a house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Mairehau.

Fire crews were called to a two-storey property on Warrington Street shortly after 8am this morning.

Three people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and two others in a moderate condition.

Seven people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

Fire and Emergency is not treating the fire as suspicious.