Children can attend this year's NZ A&P Show for free

Photo: Star News

Children will be able to attend this year's New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch for free.

The popular event is sponsored by VERO and organised by the Canterbury Agricultural and Pastoral Association.

An estimated 100,000 people normally attend the show.

A grant from the Kiwi Gaming Foundation means this year children can tag along for free.

"Their support means that we can introduce this initiative for children, up to 18 years old, in Canterbury and the surrounding areas," said general manager Tracy Ahern.

"We have a real focus on education and fun for children throughout the show.

"We want every child in Canterbury to have the opportunity to come along."

The 2022 show will be held from November 9-11, with several new initiatives to be unveiled in the lead-up.

Early bird tickets are on sale online from August 1.

The A&P show has not run for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It was meant to go ahead in November last year but the country was in alert level 2 at the time and organisers made the difficult decision to cancel.

Ticket prices

Early bird - August 1 to 31

Single day pass:

• Adult - $28

• Student - $17

• Senior - $17

Three day passes:

• Adult - $75

• Student - $40

• Senior - $40

General admission - September 1 - November 6

Single day pass:

• Adult - $30

• Student - $29

• Senior - $19

Three day passes:

• Adult - $80

• Student - $50

• Senior - $50