Christchurch rapist to be sentenced

John Hope Muchirahondo during a previous court appearance. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A Christchurch man convicted of 17 counts of rape and sexual assault will be sentenced in the High Court today.

John Hope Muchirahondo was found guilty last September of offending against nine women between 2011 and 2021.

Jurors deliberated for 10 days at the conclusion of the two-month trial, which involved 15 complainants, before finding him guilty on 17 sexual offending charges and one count of not providing access to a cell phone.

Justice Lisa Preston thanked the jury, noting they had to listen to extraordinarily difficult evidence, and view explicit photographs and videos.

The Crown's case was that the 38-year-old targeted vulnerable women, at times having sex with highly intoxicated women who were throwing up or unconscious, while the defence claimed two of the complaints were the result of mistaken identity, and others had recast consensual sexual encounters as assaults after colluding with other complainants, or out of animosity towards Muchirahondo.

At the time, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves praised the bravery of the women for coming forward and going through the judicial process.

"I would like to acknowledge the significant bravery and strength shown by the many complainants in this case. Sharing their experiences with police and throughout the judicial process has required grit and courage," she said.

"They have had their memories attacked and attempts made to discredit their account. They have withstood the challenges and their voices heard.

"They should be incredibly proud of their actions and I hope these verdicts bring some measure of peace and closure."

