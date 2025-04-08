Church prepares for car boot sale

St Luke’s Yaldhurst. Photo: Supplied

It’s a community asset that needs a bit of maintenance to keep it going.

The St Luke’s Yaldhurst church is hosting a car boot sale on Saturday, April 12 to raise funds for building maintenance.

Sue Chappell.

Parishioner and lifetime Yaldhurst resident Sue Chappell said the church, which was built in 1893, was an important pillar of the community in the absence of a community hall.

“At the moment, it is the community hub, the church is part of everyday life,” she said.

The fundraiser aims to raise $1200, which will go towards general maintenance.

“We picked that number as a target, but anything helps,” Chappell said.

Since 2023, the church has hosted a ‘coffee and chat’ every third Monday, providing an outreach for the community, along with the usual Sunday services.

Chappell said the car boot sale would feature a sausage sizzle, cakes and produce as well as raffles run by the parishioners.

“At present, we have 20 registrations for car spots so lots of goods will be available to choose from.”