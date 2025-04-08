Church prepares for car boot sale

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The St Luke’s Yaldhurst church is hosting a car boot sale on Saturday, April 12 to raise funds for building maintenance.
“At the moment, it is the community hub, the church is part of everyday life,” she said.
The fundraiser aims to raise $1200, which will go towards general maintenance.
“We picked that number as a target, but anything helps,” Chappell said.
Since 2023, the church has hosted a ‘coffee and chat’ every third Monday, providing an outreach for the community, along with the usual Sunday services.
Chappell said the car boot sale would feature a sausage sizzle, cakes and produce as well as raffles run by the parishioners.
“At present, we have 20 registrations for car spots so lots of goods will be available to choose from.”
- To register for a spot at the car boot sale, contact Sue Chappell on 021 1220768