Roigard, Ratima boost halfback stocks for Bledisloe Cup

Cam Roigard. File photo: Getty Images

Finally, Scott Robertson was able to open a press conference with some good injury news.

First-choice halfbacks Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima were confirmed to be available for selection this weekend, closing off a tough few weeks for the All Black inside back division, while the forwards welcome back Codie Taylor and Patrick Tuipulotu.

"It's good to get a couple of halfbacks come our way," laughed Robertson after being forced into using his fourth and fifth choices in the series against the Springboks.

While Finlay Christie can't really be faulted for his solid performance against the Springboks at Eden Park, before being thrust into the game at Sky Stadium after only a quarter of an hour when Noah Hotham was injured, a fit Roigard's value to the All Blacks can't be underestimated.

"Cam's really important to us, I think it showed when he came straight on the field [on the weekend in Counties-Manukau's big win over Auckland], the impact that he can have.

"It's good to get him back in the mix. His game management is strong. He can kick, he's got a hell of a pass. So he's right up there."

Meanwhile, Robertson admitted that the review session after the record 43-10 loss to the Springboks had been tough.

"Look, it stung. It was really clear. We've discussed and reviewed and been honest as we possibly can," he said.

You want you want to be starting to use that fuel, use those moments to fuel your discipline and your love for the game and performances. So we'll use it."

When asked about just what was holding back the All Blacks from ultimate consistency, Robertson pointed to a number of factors from a coaching point of view.

"Our instructions, leading, timing players coming on the field. And then probably just coming down to executing what's required. That's the most important thing. We'll continue to practice during, during the week and we've got another shot this weekend.

That shot will be against a very different target to the one that the Springboks presented, though, The Wallabies are playing an up tempo, run and gun style of play that's captured the public imagination and seen them pull off a couple of notable results. Robertson acknowledged it'll be a tough fortnight.

"Yeah, they're persistent, they play a really clear brand. They know the DNA, they know how they're going to play and stay in the game for the whole match. They've got a great balanced squad and well-coached."

That coaching staff Robertson alluded to has a very New Zealand-heavy influence, with Joe Schmidt in charge, being assisted by Tom Donnelly and Mike Cron. Despite losing their last game to the Pumas, the Wallabies are sitting top of the Rugby Championship points table with two rounds to play and will be desperate to win the Bledisloe Cup for the first time in 23 years.

"It's all on, isn't it? Bledisloe and the Rugby Championship's up for grabs, and you need to go back to back. Every team's in…it's extremely competitive as we know. Our focus is on ourselves but also respect the opposition. It's a hell of a tight comp."