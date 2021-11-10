Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Collector's dream: Rare Holdens for sale in Christchurch; $300k car on offer

    A rare Holden car collection is for sale at Turners in Christchurch. Photo: George Heard
    A collection of rare Holden cars is up for sale in Christchurch, with one expected to fetch a price over $300,000.

    The collection is on offer at Turners Cars in Christchurch and all will go under the hammer on November 20.

    The 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R was marketed as the closest HSV road car you could get to the Holden Racing Team cars of the 1996 Australian Touring Car championship season.

    This 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R is expected to sell for between $320,000-$380,000. Photo:...
    This 1996 Holden Commodore VS HSV GTS-R is expected to sell for between $320,000-$380,000. Photo: George Heard
    It was 77th in the limited number of 85 units produced. Turners say they understand there may be only four left in the country.

    The reserve price range for the car is $330,000-$380,000.

    Also in the collection is a 2017 Holden HSV GTS-R Maloo Ute. It is expected to go for between $230,000 and $280,0000.

    It is believed to be one of the only two GTS-R Maloos finished in the Spitfire green colour and it has done just 24,351km.

     

     

