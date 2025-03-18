Cool southerly arrives in Canterbury after soaring temperatures

Photo: Getty Images / File

Cantabrians are experiencing a much cooler day as a southerly change rolls in, bringing down the soaring temperatures reached on Monday.

The region swelted under temperatures of over 30 deg C on Monday, and was the warmest centre in New Zealand at 6.30am on Tuesday at 23.2 deg C.

MetService meteorologist Katie Hillyer said Christchurch reached its highest temperature all year at 31 deg C, which she said would have "felt particularly hot".

But MetService has forecasted a much cooler rest of the day for Canterbury, with temperatures expected to drop to 13 deg C by this afternoon, and 9 deg C overnight.

"People should keep an eye on the forecast because we are expecting strong winds and rain, and that'll bring quite the chill as well to the already lowering temperatures," Hillyer told Morning Report.

Hillyer also said the orange heavy rain warnings for Fiordland and Westland have been lifted.

She said the Milford Sound had experienced welcome rainfall, with about 90 millimetres of rain falling in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Wellington can expect the same winds that have been blowing over the Canterbury high country as it spreads over to the capital.

There is still a strong wind watch for Wellington until about 1pm today.

"We know our Wellingtonians are hardened people, but they still will consider this a windy day, with wind speeds sort of in the realm of gale, but mostly in exposed places," she said.

"So, good idea to put away the umbrellas and just use the jackets today."