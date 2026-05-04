Crackdown looms for parking in Cranford St bus lanes

Time is running out for cars parked illegally on an operational bus lane in Cranford St. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Time is running out for people parking in operational bus lanes on busy Cranford St.

From the end of July, Christchurch City Council will start enforcing rules it has turned a blind eye to since the bus lanes were introduced in 2021.

Up till now the bus lanes have been operating on a trial basis, so fines have not been issued, the city council said.

The standard fine for parking in a bus lane is $100, and there is an additional $90 fee if a vehicle is towed.

Earlier this month, The Star revealed 23 cars have been towed from Lincoln Rd and 755 tickets issued for vehicles illegally parking on its operational bus lane in the period to March 30.

The operational hours are weekdays from 7-9am and 4-6pm – the same as Cranford St between Innes Rd and Berwick St.

City council acting manager planning delivery transport, Matt Goldring, confirmed illegal parking on the Cranford St bus lanes has not been enforced.

“We are currently working with a contractor to implement the road marking and signage updates required for the approved permanent bus lane” he said.

Goldring said work is expected to begin in mid-May and take four to six weeks.

There will be a two-week education period, with warnings issued instead of tickets.

“After this period, the bus lane will be fully operational and enforced,” he said.

When told by The Star enforcement was coming, a Cranford St resident who asked not to be named, said the move couldn’t come soon enough.

“I always wondered why I’ve never seen a tow truck, ever.”

He said apart from parking, his problem was vehicles that “scream along” at 60km/h using the bus lane as their own private road.

Driving in a bus lane for more than 50m can result in a $150 fine.

“I have to check carefully every time I go in and out of my driveway. I’m amazed there hasn’t been a serious accident yet.”

He said some residents were frustrated Cranford St was not made a clearway.

In November 2024, the city council voted in favour of a peak-hour bus lane, rejecting a proposed clearway option – despite 48% of public submitters supporting it, compared with 42% who favoured the bus lane.

The city council said it wants to prioritise public transport and manage traffic from the Northern Corridor.

Another resident told The Star she had not realised the lane was operating as a trial.

“I’ve never seen anybody get a ticket or towed away so we just park there.”