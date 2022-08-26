Diving platforms lifted into $317m Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre

A major milestone in the construction of the $317 million Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre in Christchurch was reached recently, with the installation of its huge 5m and 7.5m diving platforms.

Ōtākaro project manager Cameron McLean said: "It's been over 20 years since there was a dive platform of this scale constructed in New Zealand, so it's a really critical part of the build."

Each of the panels weigh around 12 tonne.

"That's around an equivalent to a cruise ship anchor" said McLean.

The 5m and 7.5m diving platforms have gone in at the $317 million Parakiore Recreation and Sport Centre. Photo: Geoff Sloan

The centre off Moorhouse Ave will be the largest aquatic and indoor sports facility of its kind in New Zealand.

Construction of the anchor project is being managed by Ōtākaro Ltd, and jointly funded by the Crown and the Christchurch City Council.

The council will be charged with its operation once the facility is complete. The 30,000sq m facility is expected to be finished in late 2023.

- By Geoff Sloan/Ōtākaro

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air