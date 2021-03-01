Fleeing drivers keep police busy in Christchruch

Several fleeing drivers kept police busy in Christchurch on Monday morning, including one incident in which a vehicle crashed into a fence and power transformer.

Police were called after a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Perth and Alexandra Sts in Richmond about 4.30am on Monday. Its occupants then got into another vehicle and sped off, a police spokeswoman said.

She said police did not give chase and there has not been any arrests yet.

Earlier this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ and police were called to a vehicle fire on River Rd near the red zone.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car was in flames when crews arrived.

The blaze is believed to be suspicious. Police are investigating.

Police also attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Pages Rd and Ottawa Rd in Wainoni about 4am and tried to pull a vehicle over about 5.40am in Heathcote Valley. Both chases were abandoned.