Monday, 1 March 2021

8.00 am

Fleeing drivers keep police busy in Christchruch

    1. Canterbury
    2. Christchurch

    Several fleeing drivers kept police busy in Christchurch on Monday morning, including one incident in which a vehicle crashed into a fence and power transformer.

    Police were called after a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Perth and Alexandra Sts in Richmond about 4.30am on Monday. Its occupants then got into another vehicle and sped off, a police spokeswoman said.

    She said police did not give chase and there has not been any arrests yet.

    Earlier this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ and police were called to a vehicle fire on River Rd near the red zone.

    A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car was in flames when crews arrived.

    The blaze is believed to be suspicious. Police are investigating.

    Police also attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Pages Rd and Ottawa Rd in Wainoni about 4am and tried to pull a vehicle over about 5.40am in Heathcote Valley. Both chases were abandoned.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter