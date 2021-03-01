Fleeing drivers keep police busy in Christchruch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Several fleeing drivers kept police busy in Christchurch on Monday morning, including one incident in which a vehicle crashed into a fence and power transformer.
Police were called after a stolen vehicle crashed near the intersection of Perth and Alexandra Sts in Richmond about 4.30am on Monday. Its occupants then got into another vehicle and sped off, a police spokeswoman said.
She said police did not give chase and there has not been any arrests yet.
Earlier this morning, Fire and Emergency NZ and police were called to a vehicle fire on River Rd near the red zone.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said the car was in flames when crews arrived.
The blaze is believed to be suspicious. Police are investigating.
Police also attempted to stop a vehicle at the intersection of Pages Rd and Ottawa Rd in Wainoni about 4am and tried to pull a vehicle over about 5.40am in Heathcote Valley. Both chases were abandoned.