Flight from Chch to Fiji diverted after technical issue

Photo: File / Getty Images

A Fiji Airways flight from Christchurch had to be diverted to Auckland after a technical issue on Tuesday afternoon.

Flight FJ450 was scheduled to depart Christchurch for Nadi at 1.15pm but was an hour late.

The Boeing 737 was then forced to divert to Auckland where it landed at 3.44pm.

In a statement, Fiji Airways said a replacement aircraft was dispatched last night to take the passengers to Nadi.

"The safety of our guests and crew is our highest priority," the airline said.

"We sincerely apologise for the disruption and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.

"Our teams are in direct contact with all impacted guests and providing necessary support."