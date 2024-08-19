Free skin cancer checks for over 50s in Canterbury

Photo: File image / Getty

The Canterbury Charity Hospital will offer free skin cancer checks on October 5 for people aged over 50.

New Zealand has the highest melanoma death rate in the world. Every year, about 100,000 Kiwis are diagnosed with skin cancer.

Charity hospital senior nurse specialist Sandra Hammond said early detection and treatment is very important to ensure the best survival rate.

Hammond said several serious cancers have been detected at previous events, enabling people to get early access to treatment.

The charity hospital covers the Canterbury and the West Coast areas.

"Volunteer health professionals will be offering their expertise free of charge to low-income adults aged 50 years and over.

"People will be examined from head to toe and any concerning lesions will be notified to their registered general practitioner for further investigation or treatment."

Image: Canterbury Charity Hospital

Southern Cancer Society cancer prevention and research lead Amanda Dodd said the society supports the skin check day, which aims to provide free skin cancer checks for people where cost is a barrier.

“Early detection is one of our priorities.

"Research shows that the most effective ways to reduce the incidence and impact of skin cancer is to minimise exposure to Ultraviolet Radiation and detecting skin cancer early, before it can spread,” says Dodd.

To register for this free offer for patients aged 50 and over, click on the link to Skin Check Day at www.charityhospital.org.nz.

Appointments will be at the hospital’s Harewood Road site. For more information, email skincheckday@ccht.org.nz.