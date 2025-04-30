Fitness centre extension to open soon

Photo: Oxford Health and Fitness Centre

A $283,000 extension to the Oxford Health and Fitness Centre will open on May 3.

The 153sq m addition to the centre provides more room for fitness equipment, group exercise classes and personal training areas, and is in response to the increasing demand for fitness space in the centre.

The facility is owned by the Oxford Trust and rented to the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust (NCSRT) which manages and staffs the centre.

The extension’s funding came through a $200,000 loan from the Waimakariri District Council, $55,000 fundraised by the Oxford Trust, grants and a helping hand, in kind, from the NCSRT.

The council borrowed the money on the trust’s behalf, with the trust paying it off over 10 years at an interest rate of 4.65% to cover the council’s costs.

Tim Fulton.

Rental from the NCSRT, which also manages two fitness centres in Rangiora, and one each in Kaiapoi and Amberley, will finance the Oxford loan.

Oxford Trust chair, Tim Fulton, says the centre’s membership is now 440, with clients coming from as far afield as Springfield and Sheffield.

He says a group fitness area in the extension will help cater for a range of classes which can’t be offered at the moment due to space constraints.

The extra space would also have a positive impact on the community, enabling all ages — from mums and babies to Silver classes — to access quality fitness and exercise programmes, Mr Fulton says.

The Oxford Health and Fitness Centre in Pearson Park, was opened in 2011 thanks to a collaboration between the OHF Trust and the NCSRT, with the support of the Waimakariri District Council. The relationship between the two trusts has been a key element in the success of the gym with NCSRT having the experience and expertise in managing fitness centres.

The centre is in the heart of Oxford, next to the community swimming pool and sports fields, and offers a range of cardio and weight machines as well as free weights and other gym equipment.

It runs a small number of group fitness classes led by experienced instructors, and provides Personal Training services and other opportunities designed to help individuals fitness and health goals.